Citizen by CNN: Breaking down Biden's pandemic relief plan

CNN’s David Chalian, John King and Abby Phillip join Dana Bash for a discussion about the Biden administration’s plan to get Americans vaccinated and President Joe Biden’s push to pass a pandemic relief bill with or without Republican support.
ByHanna Shardi
