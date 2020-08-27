Citi’s $900m blunder was culmination of months of drama

When Citigroup mistakenly wired $900m of its own cash to lenders of the cosmetics group Revlon this month, it was a pointer that even the obviously ordinary company of administering business loans can explode into a reputational crisis.

Investors found out a bit more about the cause of the mistake today. By forgetting to bypass default settings in some software application, a Citi worker attempting to send out an interest payment triggered the loan to be paid back completely rather, according to a court filing.

But why are hedge funds consisting of Brigade Capital, Symphony Asset Management and HPS Investment Partners declining to merely return the money? The response to that depends on a months- long disagreement over Revlon’s degrading financial resources that went all the method as much as Citi president Michael Corbat.

While battles in between distressed financial obligation hedge funds and business are barely brand-new, the elimination of standard financier defenses has actually made them progressively awful and, with coronavirus requiring business to stack financial obligation upon financial obligation, progressively regular.

In this heated environment the administrative representatives, banks charged with handling payments on a loan, are ending up being more than neutral bureaucrats. They are required to select in between the interests of balkanised lenders and the business debtors …