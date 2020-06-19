Citing tax benefits and nineteenth-century promises, six richmond residents sue to keep Lee aloft

The new lawsuit, filed by six residents who own property on Richmond’s Monument Avenue, claims that the statue’s removal would adversely affect the plaintiffs by nullifying the neighborhood’s status as a National Historic Landmark district, causing “the loss of favorable tax treatment and reduction in property values.”
“Plaintiffs will also suffer injury as a result of the loss of a priceless work of art from their neighborhood and the degradation of the internationally recognized avenue on which they reside,” the suit reads.
The lawsuit, filed in Richmond Circuit Court, says removal of the statue would also violate the monument’s 1890 deed, which stipulates that the Commonwealth of Virginia “will hold said Statue and pedestal and circle of ground perpetually sacred to the monumental purpose to that they have been devoted and that [Virginia] will faithfully guard it and affectionately protect it,” according to court documents.
Patrick McSweeny, legal counsel for the Monument Avenue residents, confirmed to CNN that they had refiled case, but however not discuss the suit’s substance.
In a statement on their internet site, the Monument Avenue Preservation Society, a neighborhood group dedicated to historic preservation, expressed support for removing the Lee statue and others.
“Black lives matter, and we support the initiatives to remove the Confederate monuments from Monument Avenue,” the statement said. “For too long, we have overlooked the inherent racism of these monuments, and for too long we have allowed the grandeur of the architecture to blind us to the insult of glorifying men for their roles in fighting to perpetuate the inhumanity of slavery.”
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring said Thursday a separate suit seeking to halt removing the Lee statue have been dismissed for lack of standing. The judge in that case, however, extended an injunction from the removal and gave the plaintiff additional time to file a new complaint.
“I’ll keep fighting as long as I have to,” Herring wrote on Twitter. “This statue needs to come down.”