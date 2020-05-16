Citing coronavirus, Justin Amash announces he won’t run for president

“After much reflection, I’ve concluded that circumstances don’t lend themselves to my success as a candidate for president this year, and therefore I will not be a candidate.”

Amash notoriously left the Republican Party amidst solid arguments with PresidentTrump After changing to “independent,” Amash signed up with House Democrats in electing to impeach Trump in 2015 over his interactions with Ukraine.

On Twitter, Amash suggested that the present pandemic would significantly prevent his capacity to be successful as the Libertarian Party’s candidate.

“The new reality of social distancing levels the playing field among the candidates in many respects,” Amash tweeted, “but it also means lesser-known candidates are more dependent on adequate media opportunities to reach people.”

He included that “fundraising challenges posed by an idled economy will hinder advertising.” While he revealed self-confidence in the event’s future, Amash stated that “lingering uncertainty regarding ratification of online voting, the feasibility of 50-state ballot access and related legal challenges, and unity after the nomination have also weighed heavily on me.”

Amash introduced he had actually developed an exploratory board in April after tweeting weeks previously that citizens that preferred minimal federal government was worthy of a choice aside from President Trump.

Trump reacted by buffooning Amash’s candidateship. “No, I think Amash would make a wonderful candidate, especially since he is way behind in his district and has no chance of maintaining his Congressional seat,” Trump tweeted inApril “He almost always votes for the Do Nothing Dems anyway.”