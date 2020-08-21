Citigroup files third lawsuit over accidental Revlon payment By Reuters

©Reuters The Citigroup Inc logo design is seen at the SIBOS banking and monetary conference in Toronto



(Reuters) – Citigroup Inc (NYSE:-RRB- submitted a third lawsuit on Friday in its most current effort to recover almost $1 billion it incorrectly sent out to loan providers of Revlon Inc.

The third biggest U.S. bank has actually up until now taken legal action against a lots companies after an “operational error” that triggered it to move $900 countless its own funds to Revlon lenders one day after the struggling cosmetics business was taken legal action against over its restructuring strategies.

Several hundred million has actually currently been returned the bank, Citi stated in an emailed declaration. But it has actually needed to take legal action to recuperate over $500 million from loan providers who are declining to return thepayment

“All of the funds owed to Citi have now either been returned or frozen by court order,” the bank stated in the declaration. “We think the law is on our side which we will recuperate the impressive funds.”