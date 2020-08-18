Citibank sent a hedge fund $175 million by mistake

The United States banking giant submitted a suit Monday in the Southern District of New York, looking for the return of funds that it stated were moved in an “operational mistake.”

Citibank C to distressed cosmetics business Revlon REV stated in court files that it indicated to send out Brigade Capital around $1.5 million in interest payments on a loan the hedge fund madetodistressed cosmetics businessInstead, it wired approximately 100 times that quantity of its own funds to thehedge fund Other Revlon lenders likewise got incorrect payments amounting to $900million

Citibank, which serves as an administrative representative on the Revlon loan, declares in court files that Brigade Capital is declining to return the cash. “Brigade has taken the baseless position that Citibank’s overpayment … served to pay off Revlon’s entire principal balance as well,” the bank composed in its grievance.

To support that claims, the bank consists of a message supposedly sent by Brigade Capital that states it’s “not at all clear that the funds were sent as a result of ‘clerical mistake.’ “

Brigade Capital decreased to comment when called by CNN Business onTuesday Citibank stated Brigade Capital’s actions are “unconscionable” and asked the court to require the return of the cash. “Any other outcome would threaten the stability of the banking system [and] reward bad actors that try to capitalize on operational mistakes,” the bank stated in its grievance. “We rapidly captured our payment mistake and are taking the proper actions to recuperate those …

