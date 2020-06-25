Citi makes up more than a third of coronavirus-related credit card complaints

Borrowers complained about a number of points — from rigid late charges and curiosity costs, to refusals to offer help for these with monetary hardships.

“Citibank’s practices are particularly egregious during a time of severe hardship when so many families have been pushed beyond the brink financially,” Syed Ejaz, coverage analyst at Consumer Reports, mentioned in a assertion.

In a assertion, Citi mentioned Consumer Reports “grossly misrepresented” how the financial institution has supported its prospects and contained a number of “factual inaccuracies.”

“The complaints referenced in the CFPB database include those related to merchant disputes, as well as those received very early in the crisis just prior to credit card assistance being available, and in total, the 168 complaints represent a very small fraction — .008% of the 1.9 million customers assisted,” the financial institution mentioned.

In addition, the Consumer Reports article “calls for recommendations to improve practices which are already in effect, the company said, adding, “we take all buyer complaints significantly.”

One Best Buy buyer from Pennsylvania filed a grievance in June to the CFPB database saying Citibank is charging $100 in month-to-month curiosity though she or he was laid off as a result of of the pandemic.

“This is absolutely disgusting,” the shopper wrote

The database signifies the grievance was closed with out providing non-monetary reduction and Citi selected to not make its response public.

Another borrower from Texas complained in June that Citi charged pointless late charges and curiosity.

“I have been a Citicard member for 31 years and in 2020 I have encountered the worst and most unprofessional customer service,” the borrower wrote within the grievance, which the database signifies was closed with financial reduction.

Synchrony Bank SYF had the second-highest quantity of credit card complaints associated to the pandemic in the course of the March-May interval that Consumer Reports analyzed.

Consumer Reports urged Citi to maintain its promise to assist debtors looking for reduction in the course of the pandemic, and to wants to offer clear and dependable details about its reduction applications on its web sites, payments and cell apps.

The group additionally mentioned Citi ought to make the one requirement to entry that reduction an “attestation of hardship,” and may routinely waive all late charges in the course of the length of the disaster and for at the least 180 days after.

Citi burdened that the suggestions Consumer Reports referred to as for are already in impact, together with a devoted COVID-19 website for patrons and never requiring proof of hardship for debtors to obtain reduction. Citi additionally mentioned that accounts in good standing earlier than the waiver interval started usually are not reported as delinquent to credit bureaus.

“To make the process easier for customers, enrollment was digitally enabled and 80% of customers have self-serviced,” the financial institution mentioned.