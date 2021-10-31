Citi CEO: Chinese economy has 'come off the boil,' deserves 'caution'
Citi CEO: Chinese economy has 'come off the boil,' deserves 'caution'

In this episode of Influencers, Andy is joined by Citi CEO, Jane Fraser as they discuss the future of digital currency, why she thinks Asia is the world’s ‘epicenter of wealth creation’, and what Citi’s clients are saying about current bottlenecks in the supply chain.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR