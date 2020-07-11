Cisco’s Webex videoconferencing software now lets you set virtual backgrounds

As it tries to meet up with the popular features offered by a few of its younger competitors, Cisco’s Webex has unveiled virtual backgrounds because of its videoconferences. Users can either apply a “blur” effect to mask their back ground or replace with certainly one of Webex’s preset background pictures.

Zoom, the most popular videoconferencing app of the moment, and rivals Google Meet and Microsoft Teams all allow users to upload their very own custom pictures for back ground displays.

Webex is amongst the oldest players in the videoconferencing space. It was founded in 1995 and acquired by Cisco in 2007 for $3.2 billion. It’s primarily used as a company application and it has a give attention to companies, as opposed to personal clients, but has increased the features on its freemium version through the current surge in demand for remote meetings.

In recent weeks, Google and Microsoft have started to catch up to Zoom; Microsoft is continuing to grow its Teams app to 75 million daily active users, the organization said in April. And Google said Meet recently surpassed 100 million daily meeting participants.

Like its rivals, Webex has seen a sharp escalation in usage through the coronavirus pandemic with more people working and schooling in the home. The company said in April it tripled its average number of meeting minutes to 25 billion.