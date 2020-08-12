Cisco Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q4 By Investing.com

©Reuters Cisco Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q4



Investing com – Cisco (NASDAQ:-RRB- reported on Wednesday 4th quarter that beat experts’ projections and revenue that topped expectations.

Cisco revealed earnings per share of $0.8 on revenue of $1215 B. Analysts surveyed byInvesting com expected EPS of $0.74 on revenue of $1209 B.

Cisco shares are down 0% from the start of the year, still down 9.38% from its 52 week high of $5307 set on August 13,2019 They are under-performing the Nasdaq which is up 22.73% from the start of the year.

Cisco shares lost 3.76% in after-hours trade following the report.

Cisco follows other significant Technology sector earnings this month

Cisco’s report follows an earnings beat by Apple on July 30, who reported EPS of $2.58 on revenue of $5969 B, compared to projections EPS of $2.05 on revenue of $5229 B.

Microsoft had actually beat expectations on July 22 with 4th quarter EPS of $1.46 on revenue of $3803 B, compared to anticipate for EPS of $1.34 on revenue of $3654 B.

Stay current on all of the approaching earnings reports by checking outInvesting com’s earnings calendar