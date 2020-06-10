Circus tops Queen Anne entries | Racing News

Circus Maximus heads 20 entries for the Queen Anne Stakes, the primary Group One occasion of Royal Ascot 2020.

Aidan O’Brien’s cost gained the St James’s Palace Stakes on the fixture final yr earlier than including the Prix du Moulin and was final seen ending a creditable fourth within the Breeders’ Cup Mile in November.

He might be joined by stablemate Lancaster House, whereas French curiosity might come from Francis-Henri Graffard’s Plumatic, who was second on his return at Chantilly final month.

Accidental Agent, a shock winner of the Queen Anne in 2018 might be again for extra, and Fox Chairman is within the operating to make the leap to top-level firm having final been seen when successful a Listed race again in July.

Weekend winners Terebellum, who can be entered within the Duke of Cambridge Stakes, and Lord North characterize John Gosden. Others to notice embody Mohaather, Marie’s Diamond, Billesdon Brook and One Master.

The Ribblesdale and King Edward VII Stakes have each been rescheduled to the primary day this yr to provide contenders extra time to get well forward of any attainable Derby or Oaks problem at Epsom on July 4.

Mogul is among the standouts amongst 14 within the King Edward VII, with the Group Two winner one in every of six possibles for O’Brien together with Arthur’s Kingdom, Nobel Prize, Santiago, Serpentine and Tuesday’s Derrinstown winner Cormorant.

Roger Teal’s Kenzai Warrior is in line to make a swift reappearance after fluffing the beginning within the 2000 Guineas, whereas Pyledriver completed second within the Classic Trial at Kempton on his return to motion final week.

Gosden might maintain the important thing to the Ribblesdale with Lingfield Oaks Trial winner Miss Yoda and Newcastle maiden victor Frankly Darling among the many 14 possibles.

Lingfield second and third Golden Lips and West End Girl might reoppose, whereas O’Brien has three possibles in Elfin Queen, Ennistymon and Passion.

Born With Pride disillusioned on her return however seems set to be given one other probability to shine.

The Group Two Duke of Cambridge has 15 contenders together with Lingfield winner Nazeef, Charlie Appleby’s Magic Lily and O’Brien’s Magic Wand.

The card opens with the seven-furlong Buckingham Palace Handicap and closes with the close to two-and-a-half-mile Ascot Stakes.

Grade One-winning hurdler Verdana Blue is entered for Nicky Henderson, with Ryan Moore booked for the journey.