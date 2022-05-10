Within the framework of the criminal case under investigation in the Shirak Regional Investigation Department of the RA Investigation Committee, other investigative and judicial actions are being carried out to find out the circumstances of the hooliganism that took place during a car rally organized by the political opposition on Gyumri Yerjanyan Highway.

On May 8, 2022, an employee of the Shirak Regional Department of the RA Police submitted a report on the incident, stating that on the same day, during a rally organized by the political opposition, a quarrel took place between the citizens of Gyumri and the “participants of the mentioned rally”.

As a result of the measures taken, it was found out that a group of young people, getting out of the car, approached the old men standing at the public transport stop on Gyumri’s Yerchanyan Highway and started hitting them on different parts of their bodies.

A criminal case has been initiated in the Gyumri Kumayri Division of the Shirak Regional Department of the RA Police under Article 258, Part 4 of the RA Criminal Code, the preliminary investigation of which is being carried out in the Shirak Regional Investigation Department of the RA Investigation Committee.