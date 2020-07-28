Cirago 2TB Slim External Portable Hard Drive, Drop Shock HDD- USB 3.0 for PC, Mac, Desktop, Laptop, MacBook, Chromebook, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PS4 (Black)



Rugged, All-Terrain Hardware



Equipped with a protective rubber bumper and a durable



lightweight enclosure that fully protect data stored on the drive



offering outstanding quality, performance, and reliability.Transcend products both look after your data and levitate your tastes and images

System Compatibility



Perfectly compatible with Windows/Mac/Linux/Android OS



By default, This portable hard drive is formatted as ExFAT



It can works very well with most of your device, such as



PC/Desktop/Laptop/Notebook/MacBook/Xbox/PS4/IPTV, etc



Some of the old devices maybe required reformatting.

Ready to Go With Mac And Windows



Just connect the external hard drive to your Windows computer for automatic recognition



No software required. can save all of your important videos, photos, and audio files



wherever you go

Speed to Save You Time



Works with USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 to deliver ultra-fast transfer speeds



In theory, USB3.0 that can transfer data at up to 5.0 Gbit/s (625 MB/s), Which is about 10 times



faster than USB 2.0.help you quickly access your work so you can get to your next project in no time

Package List



1 x Portable External Hard Drive;



1 x USB3.0 Cable;



1 x User Manual;



3 Years Manufacturer Warranty.

Product Specification



apacity: 500GB/1TB/2TB



Color: DarkGrey



Dimensions: 12.1 x 8.8 x1.2 cm



Item Net Weight: 150g



Package Weight: 250g

About Capacity Differences



Lower capacity may be demonstrated by your computer



due to use of a different measurement standard (1TB=1000GB, 1GB=1000MB, 1MB=1000KB)



500GB≈465GB



1TB≈930GB



2TB≈1860GB