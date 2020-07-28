Cirago 2TB Slim External Portable Hard Drive, Drop Shock HDD- USB 3.0 for PC, Mac, Desktop, Laptop, MacBook, Chromebook, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PS4 (Black)

Jasyson
Rugged, All-Terrain Hardware

Equipped with a protective rubber bumper and a durable

lightweight enclosure that fully protect data stored on the drive

offering outstanding quality, performance, and reliability.Transcend products both look after your data and levitate your tastes and images

System Compatibility

Perfectly compatible with Windows/Mac/Linux/Android OS

By default, This portable hard drive is formatted as ExFAT

It can works very well with most of your device, such as

PC/Desktop/Laptop/Notebook/MacBook/Xbox/PS4/IPTV, etc

Some of the old devices maybe required reformatting.

Ready to Go With Mac And Windows

Just connect the external hard drive to your Windows computer for automatic recognition

No software required. can save all of your important videos, photos, and audio files

wherever you go

Speed to Save You Time

Works with USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 to deliver ultra-fast transfer speeds

In theory, USB3.0 that can transfer data at up to 5.0 Gbit/s (625 MB/s), Which is about 10 times

faster than USB 2.0.help you quickly access your work so you can get to your next project in no time

Package List

1 x Portable External Hard Drive;

1 x USB3.0 Cable;

1 x User Manual;

3 Years Manufacturer Warranty.

Product Specification

apacity: 500GB/1TB/2TB

Color: DarkGrey

Dimensions: 12.1 x 8.8 x1.2 cm

Item Net Weight: 150g

Package Weight: 250g

About Capacity Differences

Lower capacity may be demonstrated by your computer

due to use of a different measurement standard (1TB=1000GB, 1GB=1000MB, 1MB=1000KB)

500GB≈465GB

1TB≈930GB

2TB≈1860GB

