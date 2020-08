Price: $22.83

(as of Aug 14,2020 11:22:16 UTC – Details)



We start with a smooth, light-roast brew and swirl in the decadent flavors of Cinnabon Cinnamon, Brown Sugar, and, of course, our legendary frosting. Take a sip and delight in the taste of our world famous cinnamon rolls, hot out of the oven. It’s a cup of delicious perfection.

Caffeinated

Orthodox Union Kosher (U)

Swirled with Cinnabon Cinnamon Brown Sugar and frosting