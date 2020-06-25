Cinema lovers will face empty seats and pre-packed snacks

Film lovers face a really different experience when they come back to cinemas on July 4, with empty seats for social distancing, a ban on pick and mix, staff in PPE and old movies to refill the schedule.

Big chains like Odeon are keen to woo clients back to the big screen, and will use other measures including staggered start times, deep cleans, sanatiser stations and contactless payments to convince them it is safe.

On offer will be a mix of recent and remastered classics including 1917, Empire Strikes Back, Little Women, Bad Boys for Life, Dirty Dancing and The Greatest Showman.

As Britons are let in to cinemas, a string of social distancing measures will likely make planning to the images a quieter, hungrier and more time-consuming affair

Customers will likely be permitted to sit making use of their household or family members, nevertheless the space round the seats will be kept empty for social distancing – meaning auditoriums might have a maximum capacity of just one quarter their usual size.

Film lovers will be able to enjoy Back to the Future as well as Hunger Games and Harry Potter when movie screens reopen

Three empty seats and a full empty row would divide every person or household.

Film fans may need to queue beyond your cinema exactly the same way shoppers have to queue outside supermarkets – and leaving theatres could be of an inconvenience too.

Because show times will be staggered to allow for a thorough clean after the film, and to greatly help staff and customers avoid unnecessary contact, some areas could be made one-way.

Carol Welch, Odeon’s managing director, told Radio 4’s Today programme: ‘We’ll be showing exactly the same great films but will have a safer cinema experience in position so guests feel comfortable.

‘We’ve put three important measures in position. There will safe space – it is possible to book as a group however, you will have spare seats around one to be able to have social distancing.

‘When we know our guests are feeling comfortable coming back to see films and are actually confident in returning then everything else will follow from there.’

Cinemas in England will be able to welcome back clients from July 4, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the easing of the coronavirus lockdown.

Film fans at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square will be greeted by staff in protective equipment, many of whom are behind screens, once the doors re-open on July 13.

Film-goers will be encouraged to buy tickets online – and contactless payment will be required at venues. Food and drink will be sold, but only those items that will be taken in the auditorium – meaning cafés and restaurants will stay closed for now.

Tessa Street, general manager of Odeon Leicester Square and board director for The Heart of London Business Alliance, said staff will endeavour to still give visitors a ‘magical’ experience, even under unusual circumstances.

It just isn’t currently known if cinema-goers will need to wear masks, like passengers on public transport, with Odeon saying it is ‘following Government guidance’. There will also be no current plans for mandatory temperature checks.

Guests may be shown public health messages on the big screen before a film.

The UK Cinema Association (UKCA) has released guidance for the safe re-opening of movie theatres, following consultation with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

Phil Clapp, chief executive of the association, said: ‘Today’s launch represents an important alternative in our efforts to once more bring the big screen experience to the cinema-going public.

‘We know from recent surveys that a large proportion of our audience can’t wait to come back, however they understandably wish to know the steps that cinemas will be taking to make sure their continued welfare.’

Customers will be permitted to sit making use of their household or family members, nevertheless the space round the seats will be kept empty for social distancing- meaning auditoriums could have a maximum capacity of just one single quarter their usual size

Showcase Cinemas said it will reopen on July 4 while Cineworld and Picturehouse cinemas have announced plans to reopen on July 10.

In Scotland, cinemas can reopen from July 15, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said.

The first new films due to be released are required to be Proxima, starring Eva Green, scheduled for release on July 10, and road rage thriller Unhinged, starring Russell Crowe, which is due for launch on July 17.

Christopher Nolan’s latest offering, Tenet, starring Robert Pattinson and John David Washington, is also anticipated to be released at the end of July.

More than 450 films, including Breakfast At Tiffany’s, Singin’ In The Rain and The Sound Of Music, will be available to cinemas if they reopen to greatly help them entice audiences right back.

The films have now been collated by the Film Distributors’ Association (FDA) in a document entitled Relaunching Cinema: Content for Recovery.

The list of titles, which also contains 1917, Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood and recent Oscar winner Parasite, is the main first stage of cross-industry body Cinema First’s coronavirus recovery strategy.