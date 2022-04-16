"Cinema is not just for enjoying and having fun." Harutyun Khachatryan |: Morning:

April 16 has been declared Armenian Cinema Day by the efforts of the Union of Cinematographers of Armenia. The final press conference of the President of the Union of Cinematographers of Armenia Harutyun Khachatryan at the National Cinematheque was chosen on this symbolic day. He referred to the work done in the last 5 months since his re-election as President.

“This year we decided not to show a film, but to tell what we do for cinema, what we have built, what we have installed and what we will do, because I do not think that Armenian cinema will be very widespread without the Cinema House,” said Harutyun. Khachatryan said. He expressed hope that the Cinema House will become a large and modern festival center, especially since the DCP projector was finally installed in the big hall of the Cinema House, which is considered the largest in Armenia, the screen was changed, a new screen was installed, JBL 5.1 Dolby sound system was installed.

The president of the Union of Cinematographers explained that the halls and cinemas of the Cinema House have been equipped, which has been a dream for many years. Ventilation, heating and cooling systems of the big hall and adjacent foyers are planned to be installed in the near future. German engineers have been invited to Armenia for the technical re-equipment of the Great Hall. Harutyun Khachatryan emphasized that the works were carried out with the grant means of “Golden Apricot” film festival, “Golden Apricot” Foundation for Cinema Development and “Dar” Foundation.

He also said that the Golden Apricot Film Festival will start in July, the main part of which will be held at the Cinema House. “We have given the right to all festivals by the Cinema Union to be able to open and close for free with the equipment we have acquired, at the Cinema House and, most importantly, without money,” said Mr. Khachatryan.

He added that 216 films have been procured, which are currently being studied and sorted by specialists, and the fund for the preservation of the films is being repaired.

Arayik Harutyunyan, Advisor to the President of the Union of Cinematographers, referred to the “Cinema Teacher” and “Heritage” educational and cultural projects, which the union implements jointly with the Ministry of Education and Science. These programs are designed for grades 6-9.

Answering the question of the journalists, Harutyun Khachatryan spoke about the encroachments on the territories of the Cinema Union. “We have been doing this for months and we are in court. “We will also need journalists to finally prove that what happened is a hoax and a crime.”

Harutyun Khachatryan expressed another wish to get rid of the property tax and land tax of cultural institutions and centers that do not receive state funding.

At the end of the press conference, he also spoke about the protection of heritage. “Cinema is not only for enjoyment and entertainment, Armenian cinema is a serious tool and weapon, Armenian cinema can tell about our big problems, advantages and disadvantages. We are constantly proud of our culture, praising and filling people’s ears, but our culture is not well preserved and restored. For example, Armenian silent cinema is one of the best cinemas in the world that needs to be restored, but we do not have laboratories. “Cultural heritage must be restored. It has always been in danger, and khachkars are damaged and statues are broken. Our people love culture, but some of them are barbaric about cultural heritage.”

