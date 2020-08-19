Cindy McCain praises Biden in DNC video — without endorsing him for president

Cindy McCain, widow ofSen John McCain, provided her voice to a video throughout Tuesday’s 2nd night of the Democratic Convention that highlighted her late other half’s close relationship with governmental candidate Joe Biden

“It was a friendship that shouldn’t have worked,” she states in the video, explaining the relationship of her late other half, an Arizona Republican, and Biden, a Delaware Democrat.

She describes that her other half and Biden was familiar with each other in the 1970s, when McCain– freshly house from service in the Navy– was designated to be a military assistant for Biden and they logged countless miles together on abroad journeys.

JILL BIDEN, IN DNC SPEECH FROM FORMER HIGH SCHOOL CLASSROOM, SAYS HUSBAND WILL ‘MAKE THE NATION WHOLE’

John McCain is heard in the video declaring his task was to bring Biden’s bags.

“The son-of-a-gun never carried my bags,” Biden responses back. “He was supposed to carry my bags, damn it, but he never carried my bags.”

Cindy McCain’s involvement in the video was amongst efforts by Democrats to reveal Biden has actually brought in the assistance from some longtime Republicans as he wants to reject President Trump a 2nd term in November’s election.

But while McCain speaks glowingly of Biden in the video she disappoints using a specific recommendation of his candidateship.

John McCain was the 2008 …