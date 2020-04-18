Cindy Crawford’s Son Presley Gerber Appears To Be Sporting A New Tattoo… Of A Gun!

Looks like Presley Gerber has actually grabbed some new ink, also throughout these times of self-isolation as well as quarantine in southerly California!

Cindy Crawford‘s 20- year-old son published a new video clip to his Instagram account previously today, displaying his basketball abilities with a shirtless dive shot that went throughout the hoop, only web! But it’s his bare tummy we have actually obtained our eyes on … due to the fact that he’s sporting some new artwork!

As you can see in the video clip (listed below), not just can Presley fire a bit while hanging out at residence in his moms and dad’s high-end Malibu- location baby crib, he’s additionally not worried to display the new ink:

Ahhhhh, wow! So it resembles possibly 2 new items on his breast as well as tummy, after that?!

That large ‘310’ tattooed throughout his body is (likely) a recommendation to his location code– the 3 numbers cover a lot of west LA as well as bordering locations. You recognize, in situation he ever before neglects. LOLz!!!

It’s that 2nd tattoo, which seems a weapon at his hip, which has our brows elevated a little bit extra. Provocative!!! What can we state, though? This child enjoys going under the ink weapon!

What do U think of the new ink right here, Perezcious visitors ?? How are you responding to Presley’s total defiant touch now, generally?! Sound OFF concerning it with all your point of views down in the remarks (listed below) …