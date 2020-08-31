CIGREEN 25 Quart (24 Liter) Portable Refrigerator, Compressor Electric Cooler, Mini Fridge/Freezer for Driving, Camping, Travelling, Fishing, Outdoor and Home Use -12/24V DC and 110-240 AC, DC-25T



Product Description

Compressor Cooling Technology

Due to the the compressor cooling technology, this portable refrigerator can achieve fast cooling between -0.4°F to 50°F (104-113℉ below ambient) with precision temperature control: 33.8℉（±1℃).

30° Vibration Anti-tip

Light weight, but durable, this portable fridge is made with the highest-quality construction. Inside we used thick, high density foam insulation;It has a 30° Vibration Anti-Tip Design

Battery Protection

When the input voltage reaches the minimum limit,the system will automatically cut off the compressor to protect the battery from excessive sonsumption.

Low Noise

USER-FRIENDLY DESIGN:

Low noise design of less than 40 dB.

Pretty quite.

Capacity

24 Liter / 25.4 Quart

33 Liter / 34.9 Quart

8.5 Quart

21 Quart

60 Liter / 63.4 Quart

60 Liter / 63.4 Quart

Storage Volume (330ml of Cola)

24 Cans

40 Cans

12 Cans

23 Cans

104 Cans

85 Cans

Size Dimensions

16.7″H x 18.9″W x 13″D

17.9″H x 21.3″W x 15″D

8.6″H x 19.4″W x 9.7″D

11″H x 22″W x 13″D

18″H x 30.7″W x 17.9″D

19.2″H x 32.7″W x 17.9″D

Weight Lbs

23.4

26.5

19.05

22

51.8

61.7

Freeze/Cooler

Freeze/Cooler

Freeze/Cooler

Heating/Freeze/Cooler

Freeze/Cooler

Freeze/Cooler

Freeze & Cooler

Freeze Down

– 18℃ （-4℉）

– 18℃ （-4℉）

-0.4°F to 131°F

-0.4°F to 50°F

– 18℃ （-4℉）

– 18℃ （-4℉）

Noise

≤ 40 dB

≤ 40 dB

≤ 43 dB

≤ 43 dB

≤ 40 dB

≤ 40 dB

AC/DC Power

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

30°Vibration Anti-tip

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Battery Protection

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

FAST AND PRECISION COOLING: With the compressor cooling technology, this portable refrigerator can achieve fast cooling between -0.4°F to 50°F (104-113℉ below ambient) with precision temperature control: ±1°F. Two modes: ECO (energy saving) mode and TURBO (fast cooling) mode! Important Tips: Please kindly do reset the ideal temperature for your fridge whenever it being turned down or power cut off.

PERFECT STORAGE SPACE: 25 Quart (24 Liter) capacity, fits 24 cans of Cola! It’s capable of handling the family’s entire lunch or a dinner picnic. This portable fridge is suitable for car, truck, and RV. It is perfect for driving, camping, traveling, fishing, outdoor and home use.

USER-FRIENDLY DESIGN: Low noise design of less than 40 dB. With deep chilling performance, this portable cooler can be used as a fridge or freezer with an energy-efficient LED interior light design for your convenience.

BATTERY PROTECTION & DURABLE MATERIALS: When the input voltage reaches the minimum limit, the system will automatically cut off the compressor to protect the battery from excessive sonsumption. Two durable handles for easy transport. Light weight, but durable, construction with thick, high density foam insulation; 30°Vibration and Anti-tip design.

MULTIFUNCTIONAL DESIGN: Includes 2 power cables to separately connect with 12/24V DC and 110V to 240V AC power inputs. This design allows for flexibility during travel and camping. This portable cooler will meet your different needs while saving the vehicle battery. Perfect for outdoor and home use.