Cieren Fallon rides first Group winner at Newmarket | Racing News

Cieren Fallon celebrated the first Group-race winner of his profession as Oxted continued his development via the sprinting ranks within the Betway Abernant Stakes at Newmarket.

Having signed off final season with victory within the Portland Handicap at Doncaster underneath the son of six-times champion jockey Kieren Fallon, the Roger Teal-trained four-year-old made no mistake on his first enterprise into Pattern firm.

Hitting the entrance approaching the ultimate quarter-mile of the six-furlong Group Three prize, the 7-2 likelihood saved on strongly to repel the late problem of Breathtaking Look by a size.

Teal stated: “It has been a stop-start marketing campaign and I had him primed to run on this in April. Thankfully we eased off with him and once we received the date for this we knew what was occurring so we stoked him up a bit and God bless him he has performed it properly.

“He popped out and travelled lovely. I saw him powering up the hill. Cieren said he was just having a bit of a look around, but he did it nicely.”

Teal hopes that is the first of many massive days for Oxted, who may subsequent be seen at Royal Ascot within the Diamond Jubilee Stakes, for which he was launched at 20-1 by Betway and 12-1 with Betfair.

Teal added: “My plan is the July Cup with this horse. I think as he won today he is a sprinter on the up. I’ll speak to the owners, as I think they want to go to Ascot. I feel he is a six-furlong horse.”

The Lambourn handler, who will saddle Kenzai Warrior within the Qipco 2000 Guineas on Saturday, had nothing however reward for the successful rider following his landmark success.

He stated: “He gets on really well with the horse, so if ain’t broke don’t fix it. Cieren is on the up as well and he won’t be claiming three (pounds) for very long!”

Fallon stated: “I managed the tempo on the rail, and once I requested him to select up and lengthen he picked up and hit the rising floor rather well. Hopefully it is onwards and upwards for the remainder of the season for him.

“He was a bit of bit immature final 12 months and Mr Teal and the group have performed a terrific job to mentally get him to the correct place. He’s grown up and strengthened and he is proved that at this time.

“All credit to Mr Teal, I couldn’t use my claim in this race and he kept me on him. Hopefully I can start to improve as a rider. Mr (William Haggas) sent me away to America to get my fractions right and I showed the benefit there.”

Twenty years on from his father successful the 2000 Guineas with King’s Best, Fallon can have his first Classic journey within the 1000 Guineas on Sunday, when he companions the George Baker-trained Les Hogues – whose type obtained a serious enhance this week when her slender Maisons-Laffitte conqueror Dream And Do landed the French 1000 Guineas.

He stated: “I’m very fortunate to get the journey on her and her type was boosted final weekend with the French Guineas winner. I’ve not sat on her, however she appears to be like like she’s been staying on very properly in each race she’s run over seven, so going up in journey and the rising floor at Newmarket may play to her favour.

“I’m very thankful for the opportunities and hopefully I can repay people with winners.”