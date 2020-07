Oxted provided young jockey Cieren Fallon with a breakthrough victory in the Darley July Cup at Newmarket.

Fallon, son of former champion Kieren, was having his first Group One ride aboard Roger Teal’s 12-1 shot in the six-furlong affair.

He kicked clear on the four-year-old with over two furlongs to operate and held off the Irish raider Sceptical with a length and a quarter.

Favourite Golden Horde was a further neck back in third.