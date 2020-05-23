Cicadas: Millions will emerge after 17 years underground

Luckily, cicadas are safe to people. At most, the sound they make can end up being a problem.
“Hopefully, any annoyance at the disturbance is tempered by just how infrequent — and amazing — this event is.”
However, they are a threat to orchids, creeping plants as well as trees as a result of the egg-laying behaviors of its women.
“Cicadas can occur in overwhelming numbers and growers in predicted areas of activity should be watchful,” claimed Doug Pfeiffer, a teacher as well as expansion professional in Virginia Tech’s Department of Entomology.
Cicadas are huge, cleared-winged bugs that happen either yearly or regularly. It’s an enigma regarding why periodical cicadas just emerge every 13 or 17 years, yet it’s been thought that it’s to stay clear of syncing up with killer cycles.