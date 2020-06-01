Ciara Shares Hopeful Open Letter To Her Son In Wake Of George Floyd’s Death

Many celebs have used their platforms to weigh in on racism and police brutality on this nation within the days following the dying of George Floyd. But for Ciara crucial message isn’t to affect her followers — it’s to show her son.

On Sunday, amid protests and, sadly, riots across the nation, the Body Party singer took to Instagram to share a photograph along with her oldest youngster, Future Zahir Wilburn.

In an open letter to the 6-year-old, whom she welcomed with rapper and ex-fiancé Future, she wrote:

“My sweet Baby Boy. I pray that when you get older A CHANGE will finally have come!! I’m going to keep my FAITH! I’m praying that the losses of our Black Kings and Queens won’t be in vain. Enough is Enough! I’m praying for UNITY! I’m praying for the powers that be to unite and decide that it’s time for a change! ❤️✊🏽🙏🏽”

Such a robust message of hope for the longer term.

