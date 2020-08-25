Ciara Gives Fitness Inspiration To New Moms After Welcoming Baby 3 & Reveals Her Weight Loss Goal!

Ciara is ready to get back in shape after bringing home her new baby!

As you’ve likely seen by now, the songstress and husband Russell Wilson welcomed their baby boy Win Harrison Wilson in July, her third child (and their second together), and now she’s already ready to hit the gym.

Related: Ciara Shares Hopeful Open Letter To Her Son In Wake Of George Floyd’s Death

On Monday, the 34-year-old snapped a stunning outdoors selfie in what appears to be a white bathing suit (above), along with the caption:

“48lbs to go! Starting the game plan tomorrow!! P.s. don’t know how easy it’s going be considering 3 baby’s now! Going to work really hard at this! Let’s go Mamma’s ???????????????? “

And her comment section was flooded with support for all! Take a look at some responses (below):