Ciara Gives Birth To Baby Boy – See The Video AND The Name Reveal!

Ciara is the happy mother of 3 after bring to life her baby boy on Thursday!

The songstress made the expose to her countless Instagram fans on Friday by sharing a video of her singing Happy Birthday to the newborn. And the good news is, both mother and her brand-new arrival appearance healthy!

Ci Ci composed for the caption:

“Happy Birthday WIN!!!

Mommy & Daddy Love You!

WinHarrisonWilson

7.232020

8lbs 1 oz.

That’s right!His name isWin !!!So … winning!

Yay!Congrats to theWilsons!

[Image via Ciara/Instagram]