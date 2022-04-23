The statement of the Director of the US Central Intelligence Agency William Burns about the possible use of nuclear weapons by Russia was called nonsense by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

“The statement of the US CIA Director William Burns about the possible use of tactical nuclear weapons by Russia is nonsense. In the current state of technical equipment of the nuclear test monitoring system, it is impossible to hide the use of such weapons. “If the head of the CIA does not understand that, then he is either not a professional or he is being misled,” said Igor Kirilov, head of the Russian Armed Forces’ Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces.