CHUWI LapBook Pro 14.1 inch Windows 10 Laptop, 1080P Laptop Computer with Intel Gemini-Lake N4100 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD, Support Linux, 4K, BT 4.0, Dual WiFi

Powered by Intel Gemini-Lake N4100 quad core 64-bit processor (up to 2.4GHz), 8GB RAM makes the multitasks feel smooth and responsive, and 256GB SSD storage can save more data, which is faster than HDD. Extremely lightweight laptop at only I.3kg and only 0.22 inch thin, with an unbelievable texture.

14.1 inch IPS full lamination display with 1920 x 1080 Resolution, better experience for watching video and daily use. And 90% screen-to body ratio gives you a wider field of view, even under strong outdoor lighting. In addition, night mode and color adjustment will help reduce eye strain.

To prevent typing fatigue, LapBook Pro is equipped with a backlit keyboard in the perfect key distance. The LED inserted in the keyboard provides precise lightness to avoid light leaking, reflecting, or even sight interference. Furthermore, the ergonomic button design offers you a comfortable typing experience.

Multiple Ports, more convenient. It comes with 4 ports, 1* USB 3.0, 1* Headphone, 1* Type-c and 1* Micro Video port. Type-c port can be used for charging and data transmission. And it also supports windows 10 touchpad gesture.

It equips large battery capacity with 37.24Wh battery, Designed for on-the-go users with an all-day battery life of up to 8 hours. Dual band WIFI 2.4G / 5G.