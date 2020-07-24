CHUWI Hi10 X Tablet with Keyboard, 10.1 inch Windows 10 Tablet PC 2 in 1, Intel N4100 Quad-core, 6GB LPDDR4 128GB eMMC, 1920×1200 FHD IPS Display, 2xType-C, BT5.0, Dual Wi-Fi, Dual Cameras(Space Gray)



LPDDR4 6GB + 128GB eMMC ROM

LPDDR4 6GB providing excellent response and smoothly running speed for dealing with routine work, editing office files.

128GB Great capacity for storage important fils and downloading tons of files, apps, songs and videos. The TF card slot for extending storage up to 128G

Intel Gemini Lake N4100 Moblie Processor



The thermal design power (TDP) is as low as 6W, and the Scenario Design Power consumption (SDP) is 4.8W. This means that the endurance-time of battery would be improve, and passive cooling of the fan is not required.

Four cores and four threads, with a base frequency of 1.10GHz, turbo frequency is 2.40GHz, and a graphics processor is Intel UHD 600, 700MHz frequency. Bring a 58% improvement in office performance, halving the time to edit photos or create videos compared to its predecessor.

14 nm, 4-cores 4 -threads, 4M Cache, 12EU.

Base Frequency 1.10 GHz, Burst to 2.40 GHz.

Low power consumption, low heating technology.

UHD Graphics 600 GPU integrated.

Video decoding capability support: VP9 -8b/10b dec 8b enc, HEVC –8b/10b dec, 8b/10b enc.

Rich interfaces meet your needs

1 x Headphone & Microphone Jack.

1 x Micro HD Port.

1 x USB Type-C 2.0(Power & Data).

1 x USB Type-C 3.0

1 x SD Card Slot.

1 x USB Type-A.

Dual Speakers.

Portable and Ultra Light Weight

Full metal body and only 1.15Lbs, and there is 0.26 inch thickness.

Delicate CNC and anodic sandblast oxidation processes provides premium texture.

Easy to take everywhere, not only convenient for household using, but also ideal for business trip.

Windows 10 Home OS

Windows 10 Home bring you the windows features you use most, as familiar features like password-free Windows Hello sign-in and keep photos and files safe in the cloud with integrated OneDrive.

Connect your wifi, make the time zones synchronize the local time, then it would automatically activate windows 10.

24.05Wh (7.4V/3250mAh) Battery

Combined with ultra-low voltage consumption processor, the excellent power control would provide you up to 6 hours on regular use.

Hi10X comes with 12V/2A charger, the USB type-C 2.0 port is built for power charging, which is convenience for using.

Long time using for daily entertainment as browsing web, listing to the musics, watching movies, and aditing for your documents

