CHUWI Hi10 X 10.1 inch Windows 10 Tablet PC, Intel N4100 2 in 1 Touchscreen Tablet, 6GB RAM / 128GB ROM, 1920 x 1200 Display, Dual WiFi, Dual Cam, BT 5.0, Type-c (Keyboard and Pen not Included)

A Quantum Leap Forward Over the Classic

10.1 inches of FHD IPS display with G+FF full-laminated process, brings vivid and bright image to you. 16:10 aspect ratio suitable for both work and entertainment.

Package Included

Hi10 X Tablet

Power Cord

US Charger

English Manual

Intel N4100 Processor



Base 1.1GHz and boots up to 2.4GHz

Equipped with Intel’s Gemini Lake N4100 processor, featured 4 cores, 4 threads, and boosts up to 2.4Ghz. Overall performance improved by 100% compared to the previous Atom Z8350. Along with 9th gen UHD Graphics 600 GPU and advanced ULV technology, Hi10 X brings smoother software experience, high quality 4K media decoding and decent battery life.

14nm Process

Up to 2.4GHz Turbo Boost

UHD Graphics 600

Hard Decoding 4K Video

Dual USB-C For Extra Expandability

Hi10 X features dual USB Type-C ports, the most popular port for the moment. One for charging and another for data transfering, easy and fast.

For More Efficient Multitasking

Upgraded to 6GB LPDDR4 power efficient RAM, brings smooth performance whether you’re switching between different programs, opening dozens of Chrome tabs or document files. 128GB storage with up to 128GB SD card expandability meets the needs of storing daily documents, video and audio files.

Ultra-fast Connection by Dual-band WiFi

Hi10 X supports dual band WiFi with stable 2.4G and high speed 5G. Also equipped with the latest BT 5.0 protocol, ensures extra stability in wireless connection.

Dual Cameras

Practical webcam for using on online chatting.

Ideal for Skype, video chats and snapping pics.

2.0MP FaceTime HD front camera.

5.0MP back camera.

Lighter Full Metal Chassis

Full metal unibody design gives Hi10 X the weight of only 600g and thin to only 8.8mm. Delicate CNC and anodic sandblast oxidation processes provides extra premium texture.

Build to Last All Day Long

ULV processor and low power DDR4 RAM combined with large capacity Li-Po battery, Hi10 X can easily last a whole working day.

