CHUWI HeroBook Pro 14.1 inch Windows 10 Laptop PC, 8G RAM / 256GB SSD with 1080P Display, Intel Gmini Lake N4000 Notebook, Thin and Lightweight



Price: $279.00

(as of Jul 25,2020 04:51:03 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Specializing in Laptop and Tablet

CHUWI Herobook Pro Laptop

English Manual

US Power Adapter

Power Cable

CHUWI HeroBook Pro



The CHUWI HeroBook Pro laptop will inspire you to be more productive at work, school or play. Lightweight and stylish, it features a beautiful 14.1” IPS 1920×1080 screen and WiFi for fast connectivity and reliability that you can count on wherever you venture. Thin and light, this boundless device is fast and and the battery has enough juice to power you though your day.

14.1 inch 1080P IPS Screen

8GB LPDDR4 Memory / 256 GB SSD

Full-Sized Keyboard / Borderless Design

Hard-Decoding [email protected] UHD Graphics 600

Intel Gemini lake N4000 Processor

8GB LPDDR4 / 256GB SSD

8GB storage makes multitasking more efficient, 256GB SSD has high reading and writing speeds, application can be opened and switched instantly.

Lightweight and Slim

The CHUWI HeroBook Pro laptop is thinner and lighter. It weighs just 3.06lb and has an amazingly thin 0.8 in profile. It is very convenient to carry with it when you are traveling.

Decode 4K Video Smoothly

Equipped with Gemini lake N4000 processor, 14nm process，the highest frequency can reach 2.6GHz, built with UHD Graphics 600 core graphics card, GPU is more powerful in graphics processing, decode 4K video smoothly.

7 Ports Availiable In One

Herobook Pro is equipped with high-speed M.2, USB 3.0, Micro-HD, fast charging DC port, headphone jack, Micro-SD card slot, giving Herobook Pro hassle-free connectivity for versatile flexibility.

Full Sized Keyboard

The borderless keyboard area of Herobook Pro’s keyboard is engineered for compactness and simplicity. Meanwhile, the full-sized keyboard that features 17mm keycap and 3mm keypitch makes your typing more enjoyable and comfortable.

Windows 10 OS

Pre-installed Windows 10 OS, Edge browser as well as Cortana will improve your work efficiency, great for entertainment and productivity.

Wider View, Glare-Proof and ye-friendly Screen

HeroBook Pro is equipped with a 14.1-inch IPS screen with a wider vision and a 1920*1080 ultra-high definition resolution brings vivid details. Besides, the night mode and color setting will help reduce the onset of eye strain.

Lasts All Day

A monstrous 38Wh polymer lithium-ion battery with ultra-low power Intel CPU enables HeroBook Pro last over 9 hours. With fast-charge technology, you can enjoy hours of work or entertainment.

Ultra-large Touchpad

The 5.75-inch oversized touchpad of Herobook Pro supports a variety of touch gestures, easy and intuitive to interact with your laptop, offering users precise control and a uniform response.

Storage What You Need: 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage helps you run multiple apps seamlessly. With up to 128GB TF expansion provides plenty of room for your documents,photos and videos. A separate M.2 SSD expansion is provided for greater space and faster read/write speed.

Thinner and Lighter: CHUWI HeroBook laptop weighs only 3.06lb and slims to 0.84 inch, perfect for at-home or on-the-go computing. 14.1 inch Full HD 1920×1080 display provides better view experience when watching videos and daily working.

Long Battery Life: A monstrous 38Wh polymer lithium-ion battery with ultra-low power interl CPU enables Herobook last over 9 hours. With fast charge technology, you can get longer time for your work or entertainment.

7 Ports Availiable In One: Herobook Pro is equipped with high-speed M.2, USB 3.0, Micro-HD, fast charging DC port, headphone jack, Micro-SD card slot, giving Herobook hassle-free connectivity for versatile flexibility.