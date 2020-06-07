Churches to re-open for private prayer from 15 June

Churches as well as other places of worship come in line to open for private prayer from June 15, the Government has announced.

Individuals are required to find a way to “reflect and pray” while adhering to social-distancing rules – but worship groups, weddings and other services will still not be permitted.

Downing Street said the changes would only be produced if the Government’s five tests for easing lockdown are met.

Places of worship come under step three of the Government’s road map to lift restrictions, and therefore are not due to fully reopen until at least July 4.

Ministers was warned that worshippers felt “disappointment and hurt” at not having the ability to visit places of worship, despite some shops being reopened.

A Government taskforce with faith leaders premiered last month to create a plan to enable the phased and safe reopening of religious buildings.

The Church of England closed most of its buildings on March 24, meaning funerals could only happen at crematoriums or the graveside. Clergy were encouraged to live-stream worship from their own domiciles.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said: “Ensuring places of worship can open again, you start with private prayer by individuals has been my priority.

“Their contribution to the common good of our country is clear, as places of solace, comfort, stability and dignity. And the need for them is all the greater as we weather the uncertainties of the pandemic.

“I’m pleased the Prime Minister has announced this is expected to happen from June 15. As Communities Secretary, I have caused faith leaders and representatives to prepare guidance that ensures this is often done safely.

“People of all faiths have shown enormous patience and forbearance, unable to mark Easter, Passover, Ramadan or Vaisakhi with friends and family in the traditional way.

“As we control the virus, we are now able to move forwards with a limited but important return to houses of worship.”

A Number 10 spokeswoman added: “The Prime Minister recognises how important it’s, at this unprecedented time, for people to have the room to reflect and pray, to interact with their faith, and to be able to mourn for their loved ones.

“The PM is so grateful to folks of all faiths and none, who have followed the social distancing directions, and in doing so, protected their communities.

“We plan to open up places of worship for individual prayer in a safe, Covid-secure way that does not risk further transmission.”

The Bishop of London, Dame Sarah Mullally – who chairs the Church of England’s Recovery Group, welcomed the Government’s announcement that places of worship can open for private, individual prayer.

She said: “This is the start of the journey for church buildings to open up safely in line with Government advice, and we look forward to their detailed guidance on enabling this first step to happen.”