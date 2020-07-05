Churches across England throw their doors open for public Sunday services

Churches across England have thrown open their creaking doors for the first time in 104 days as they welcome the public back for Sunday services.

Westminster Abbey, York Minster and Canterbury Cathedral were all lit up as congregations arrived today, alongside cathedrals and churches across a patchwork of parishes.

But services took place under strict social distancing measures, with worshippers required to observe hygiene rules and keep two metres apart as vicars wore face masks and visors.

Changes to Holy Communion meant pre-divided bread and wine could not be spoken over or shared out, as a result of risk of disease, and that vicars ought to drink all the wine that has been consecrated.

Singing, a touching part of every church service, was also banned in accordance with government instructions.

It comes after a huge selection of couples forced to break the rules their weddings due to the coronavirus crisis finally managed to enter wedlock in cut-down celebrations as high as 30 people yesterday.

Queues of worshippers, including one carrying a statue of Jesus on top of the planet, stood in the sunshine outside Westminster Abbey this morning while they waited to be welcomed into their first Sunday service since March.

The 930-year-old church welcomed worshippers from 9am with Morning Prayers and Holy Communion, prior to the Eucharist occurred with an organ accompaniment at 11.15am.

They sat on chairs organized two metres away from one another, in line with social distancing. The Abbey said on Twitter: ‘It was wonderful to welcome right back worshippers as services resumed in the Abbey today.’

York Minster, which includes been closed since March 16, confirmed today that its services will re-start but will soon be shorter and also have a limited quantity of congregants that will need to leave their name and contact details.

The cathedral reopened for individual prayer on June 16, and certainly will start welcoming visitors again from July 11.

The Dean of York, the Right Rev Dr Jonathan Frost, said: ‘We are delighted to open our doors again to welcome people for public worship and also to explore this magnificent sacred space.

‘Over the previous few weeks we now have welcomed many for individual prayer, but to gather again for worship – with relevant physical distancing measures in place – will be a huge encouragement for many.’

YORK MINSTER: Dean of York, Rev Dr Jonathan Frost, said that he was ‘delighted’ to welcome back the public for morning worship

YORK MINSTER: Changes also had to be designed to Holy Communion. Guidelines suggest that the divided bread and wine just isn’t talked over, and that the vicar drinks all wine that’s been consecrated

CHELMSFORD: Vicar Jane Yeadon welcomed worshippers in her parish back to Sunday service today

SOUTHGATE IN LONDON (LEFT) AND LEAMINGTON SPA: Both churches were set up following social distancing

A different type of car service! Churches hold services in car parks so worshippers can sing Churches today held their first ever drive-in services as they resumed Sunday worship for the very first time since lockdown began. A church in Hampshire saw a vicar lead its service from a car parking, with worshippers asked to sing within their cars with members of their own household. In Darlington, a drive-in church service occured in the automobile park of a local rugby club. Around 40 cars filled with worshippers gathered outside a village hall in Swanmore, Hampshire, to know music and listen to the language of the minister. The 51-year-old reverend Claire Towns said: ‘We decided that we wished to offer people the chance to sing, as that’s an important section of Christian worship. ‘We thought we would give you a drive-in service that revolved around singing – in addition to our first act of public worship in the church it self.’ Hants, alongside lay minister Sally Beazley, 55. A church today hosted its first ever drive-in service, with a vicar leading the event from the car park

Canterbury also laid out chairs for some 200 attendees today who had arrived at see Archbishop Justin Welby speak.

Many were not able to come, however, as social distancing meant the cathedral had to work at ten per cent capacity.

‘We’re all set to welcome one to this morning’s first post-lockdown Eucharist’, they said on social media.

‘Everyone is hugely stoked up about reopening for worship’, the reverend Robert Willis told The Guardian.

‘We’ve kept definitely to the guidelines, but nothing takes the spot to be physically together.

‘When I started broadcasts each morning in the garden, I had a sense of being cross (about being struggling to enter the cathedral).

‘But within two or three days, it felt like a lovely new dimension – a fresh way of communicating with people.’

The 950-year-old cathedral has also installed one-way routes and floor markings, enhanced cleaning regimes, protective screens and hand sanitisers.

Salisbury cathedral also threw open its doors for worship today, although they’d to book online before attending something.

‘Today we will have public worship in our cathedral for the very first time in over three months,’ they said online, filled with excitement.

‘We are delighted that public worship will be permitted to resume again.’

They held a Eucharist at 9am accompanied by a second Eucharist at 11am, with services held back-to-back to allow as many folks to attend as you possibly can.

The Very Revd Nicholas Papadopulos, Dean of Salisbury, said: ‘Salisbury cathedral was created to the glory of God and for the worship of God, so the resumption of public worship here’s an occasion of huge significance and immense joy.

‘In the weeks ahead all are welcome to join among our services as we give thanks for all we’ve learned, grieve for all we’ve lost, and commit ourselves to your shared future with hope.’

The cathedral, which also holds a copy of the Magna Carta, will re-open to the public on Wednesday July 8.

STOCKWELL, LONDON: Reverend Erica Wooff welcomed 40 worshippers to St Michael’s today, and 45 more tuned in online

RIPON CATHEDRAL: Worshippers stand for a reading at the 473-year-old building. Social distancing was observed at all times

RIPON CATHEDRAL: Seating for the congregation within the Nave has been notably reduced as a result of pandemic

How have church services changed? Holy Communion? Guidance states that bread ought to be pre-divided, and that bread and wine should not be spoken over. They also declare that priests ought to drink all the wine that has been consecrated. Singing? This is not permitted owing to fears it may spread the virus. A church in Hampshire got around this by holding its service in a car park Seating? The Church of England is observing two-metre social distancing in every its buildings, reducing capacity.

Among churches thrilled to reopen this morning was St Michael’s in Stockwell, London, which welcomed right back its 85-strong congregation, even though half had to watch through the internet.

Its vicar, Erica Wooff, said: ‘Well, I was expecting five, hoping for 20 and 40 came, with two children. Allelulia! 50 percent capacity.

‘We achieved it. We followed all Church of England guidelines, and we live-streamed the service.

‘With 45 watching there. So that’s just about 100 percent return. Deo gratias.’

The vicar in Chelmsford, Jane Yeadon, said it absolutely was simply ‘wonderful’ to be leading something in church this morning.

All Saints in Leamington Spa also re-opened, and received a congregation both online and physically. It posted photos online of chairs put into pairs with two metres between them, showing it absolutely was ready for the service.

However, despite the excitement many religious buildings kept their iron gates bolted.

Durham Cathedral has decided to wait until later this month, although members of the public may possibly still visit for private prayer and quiet reflection providing they maintain two-metre social distancing.