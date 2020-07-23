Sixty years after the first female priests were ordained in the Church of Sweden, they now outnumber men – but only just, The Guardian reported.

“From a historical perspective, this parity happened faster than we earlier imagined,” said Cristina Grenholm, the secretary for the Church of Sweden, as the former state church announced that 50.1% of its priests are female.

A report in 1990 had estimated that women would not make up half the total clergy until 2090.

But, despite reaching the milestone, female pastors are still paid less than men. The wage gap averages 2,200 Swedish kronor (£196) per month, according to the church’s newspaper, Kyrkans Tidning.

Grenholm said this was due to more men being in more senior positions.

The Church of Sweden has allowed female priests since 1958 and first ordained three women in 1960.

In 1982, Swedish legislators scrapped a “conscience clause” allowing members of the clergy to refuse to cooperate with a female colleague.

Now, many parishes have both a man and a woman presiding over Sunday services, said Grenholm.