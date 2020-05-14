Church minister’s son attacked security guard over 10p carrier bag , court hears

A church minister’s son who attacked a store security guard in a dispute over a 10p carrier bag has been spared jail by a choose after organising a whip-round to “compensate” the sufferer, a court heard.

Douglas Aigbedo, 25, “threw two forceful punches” at Olumuyiwa Adeyemi within the self-service space of a 24 hour Tesco retailer in Gorton, Manchester, after being accused of not paying for the bag while shopping for a pair of socks.

Mr Adeyemi, who’s in his 50s, fell over a railing and was knocked out when he hit his head towards the tiled flooring, leaving him with “whiplash-type injuries” which required 5 programs of physiotherapy, Manchester Crown Court was instructed.

During the listening to, Aigbedo, whose father is a minister of a church the security guard attends, averted a jail sentence after it was heard he had raised £6000 from household and buddies to cowl Mr Adeyemi’s lack of earnings.

He had been warned he confronted jail time at a listening to final October after he admitted inflicting grievous bodily hurt.

Judge Anthony Cross QC stated: “A custodial sentence is no longer necessary. This young man acted out of character. He can make a positive contribution to society and I suspect this will motivate him to make a positive contribution to society.”

The Aeronautical Engineering scholar, in his closing 12 months at college, was ordered as an alternative to finish 200 hours unpaid work as a part of a 12 month neighborhood order.

Following the assault in August 2018, which the choose stated may have “quite easily” left Mr Adeyemi with mind harm, Aigbedo fled the scene however surrendered himself to police two weeks later, claiming he had acted in self defence.

He has written a letter expressing his “considerable shame” and remorse to the security guard, who described the incident as “life changing” and may now solely handle to work three shifts every week as an alternative of 5 .