Church minister who wrote Sinitta’s ‘So Macho’ wins claim over alleged homophobia

But following the incident, Rev Hargreaves stated a “hostile” setting was created within the office when Ms Akano repeatedly started to disregard the minister, inflicting him to lodge a proper grievance.

Ms Akano complained too, claiming his feedback amounted to homophobia, however neither had been upheld, forcing Rev Hargreaves to attraction the choice.

During the grievance course of, he argued: “It is cheap for me to say, in response to Liz and anybody who says that ‘individuals are born homosexual’, that paedophiles would additionally say that they had been born that method.

“This is my standard response to the argument about people being born as homosexual. It is not illegal to put the two words in the same sentence.”

When later questioned by his space supervisor Jon Deakin, Rev Hargreaves grew to become “upset” when requested about his membership of the Scottish Christian Party regardless of Mr Deakin being warned to not because it was stated to be irrelevant.

At London Central Tribunal Centre, Judge Andrew James dominated within the minister’s favour, concluding he was harassed and discriminated towards on grounds of his non secular beliefs as he was ignored by Ms Akano and inappropriately questioned by his space supervisor.

In a written ruling, Judge James stated: “As to whether her conduct was related to religious belief, we find that it was. It arose out of Ms Akano’s conversation with the claimant in the middle of January 2019. She was clearly upset by the claimant’s comment which appeared to make a link between paedophiles and the gay community.”

“The claimant is correct to say that it is not illegal to use those words together, in the sense that it is not a criminal offence. Many people however, whatever their sexual orientation, who do not share the claimant’s deeply held and genuine religious beliefs, would find the use of those words in that context to be offensive. Ms Akano found them offensive, as did Mr Deakin,” he added.

Rev Hargreaves was additionally judged to have been racially discriminated towards by Ms Akano, who can be black, after she stated “you are one of those black men who like white women.”

Any compensation from the case will probably be determined at a treatment listening to at a later date.

A spokesperson for Evolve Housing + Support stated: “We are still considering the judgement but were pleased to see that the Tribunal found in our favour in relation to a large proportion of the specific allegations, but recognise that there were findings against us on a small number of discrete points, mostly relating to an ex-employee. We will be considering internally what lessons can be learned.”

Rev Hargreaves was ordained in 1990. His spouse Maxine, who was additionally a Pentecostal pastor and founding father of the East London Christain Choir, died of a mind tumour in 2011.

Despite being terminally unwell, she stood as a candidate in Hackney within the 2010 common election whereas he unsuccessfully stood in Barking, taking only one per cent of the vote.

The Oxford educated minister retired from public life the identical yr, however is seen as a daily commentator on BBC One’s Sunday Morning Live discussing his views.