Church massacre leaves five dead as police negotiate with captors in Johannesburg

Five folks have been killed and dozens arrested in an ongoing church massacre in Johannesburg.

The bloodbath took place at International Pentecost Holiness Church in Zuurbekom, and a specialised police team and heavily-armed national defence force remain at the scene.

It is believed the killings came amid a leadership battle at the church, as officers scrambled to the scene at 3am local time.

Thirty people have been arrested and much more than 25 firearms seized, police said, as hostage negotiators remain at the scene.

Horrifying pictures released by police show suspects laying face down on the ground with hands on their heads.

Another image reveals guns stacked on the ground next to what look like boxes of ammunition.

A Twitter post revealed: ‘Early hours today #SAPS was alerted to a hostage situation & shooting @ International Pentcost Holiness Church, Zuurbekom, 30 suspects arrested & seized more than 25 firearms.

‘5 fatalities are confirmed. The scene is still active with SAPS Hostage Negotiators. TM.’

The church, which has a membership of three million, is becoming divided in its search well for a successor to former leader Leonard Modise.