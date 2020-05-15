Church leaders warn against Israel plans to annex West Bank  – Middle East Monitor

Moving forwards with an Israeli plan to unilaterally annex West Bank land will destroy any likelihood for peace, warned church leaders in Jerusalem.

In a letter addressed to the Israeli authorities, church leaders highlighted: “Serious and catastrophic questions about the feasibility of any peaceful agreement to end the decades’ long conflict.”

The Anglican archbishop in Jerusalem, Suheil Dawani, is considered one of 13 senior church leaders to put their names to the assertion calling on Israel not to unilaterally annex land within the occupied West Bank.

These proposed annexations, promised by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu throughout his election marketing campaign, have been closely criticised by humanitarian organisations and the worldwide neighborhood.

According to Palestinian estimates, the Israeli annexation will have an effect on greater than 30 per cent of the occupied West Bank space.

The signatories additionally name upon the Palestinian Liberation Organisation to “resolve its internal disputes” and struggles with different teams so as to current a “united front” for peace.

In order for the “vicious cycle of human tragedy and injustice” within the area to finish, they argue {that a} possible peace deal with out annexations have to be achieved.

In response to the letter, Chair of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales’ International Affairs division Bishop Lang reiterated their warning and insisted that the Catholic Church in England and Wales opposes the transfer.

“As the local Church leaders have warned, annexation would destroy any hope of a peaceful two-state solution,” he insisted, reported The Catholic Universe.

“The Catholic Church in England and Wales will continue to stand in solidarity with our sisters and brothers in the Holy Land against any such move.”