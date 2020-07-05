A church today hosted its first ever drive-in service, with a vicar leading the event from the car park.

Reverend Claire Towns, of St Barnabas Church, led the initial drive-in service, which began at 10am in Swanmore

Hants, alongside lay minister Sally Beazley, 55.

People put their hands through the sunroof of their cars and clapped along while reading from hymn sheets provided by the church.

Reverend Claire Towns, of St Barnabas Church, light emitting diode the unique drive-in service, which began at 10am in Swanmore, Hampshire, along with lay minister Sally Beazley, 55.

The 51-year-old reverend said: ‘We decided that people wanted to offer people the opportunity to sing, as that is a significant part of Christian worship.

‘We thought i would offer a drive-in service that revolved around singing – as well as our first act of public worship in the church itself.

‘For people in the village, it’s still another sign that the church is at the center of this community.’

St Barnabas Church has been offering live-streamed worship services during the lockdown, and has opened the church to villagers and others for them to pray privately at various times in the last two weeks.

Musician Peter Fellows light emitting diode the singing from a keyboard, and the Rev Claire Towns light emitting diode the service using microphones and a PA system.

Worshippers were asked to sing within their cars with members of their own household.

Because today is also the very first Sunday where the government is allowing public worship to take place in places of worship, there was also a simple, conventional Communion service at 8am that morning inside the church itself.

However, as a result of limited space the church was only able to allow 15 house holds into the building, hence the necessity for the drive operating held down the road.