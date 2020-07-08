Chunk of concrete smashes through windscreen and kills driver in Nottinghamshire

A driver has been killed after a chunk of concrete smashed through their windscreen while driving in Nottinghamshire yesterday.

Police were called out to a road nearby the M1 in Thoresby right before midday on Tuesday.

The driver of the vehicle, a grey Hyundai, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are trying to locate a truck that may have now been discarding its load nearby around the time of the tragic collision.

Louise Melbourne, from Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: ‘A driver has lost their life consequently of this incident and we will do everything we could to get to underneath of how that happened.

‘We are appealing for anyone that could have seen a big beige coloured cabbed truck that may be discarding its load in the region around the time of the collision.

‘We are also appealing for any dashcam footage which might show this vehicle.’

Netherfield Lane remained closed until around 8pm on Tuesday as officers performed investigation work

Anyone who has information which could help the investigation should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 275 of 7 July 2020.

