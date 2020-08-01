Chukwudi’s CSKA Moscow debut delayed as Onguene inspires comeback vs Zenit

The Nigerian striker was not readily available for the Russian side as the Cameroonian star led them to a winning start this season

Ogonna Chukwudi’s debut for CSKA Moscow was postponed as Gabrielle Onguene’s effort motivated their 2-1 comeback triumph in Saturday’s Russian Superliga victory versus ZFK Zenit Saint Petersburg.

The Nigeria worldwide signed up with CSKA in February from Swedish Damallsvenskan side Djurgardens however is still waiting her very first look for the Russian champs due to injury.

By contrast, Cameroon’s Onguene netted CSKA’s very first objective to release her 2020 season trip on a high, having actually scored 4 times to assist CSKA win the league title and protect their Champions League ticket.

Having declared the league diadem last season, the hosts were eager to open their 2020 outing on a winning note versus Zenit, who ended their 2019 term with 1-0 defeat in the house by Lokomotiv Moskva.

However, CSKA made an incorrect start to the encounter as Maria Digurova supplied the crucial help for Elena Shesterneva to hand the visitors a shock lead after simply 2 minutes at VEB Arena.

The hosts resisted and were rewarded with a leveler when Yulia Myasnikova established Cameroonian Onguene to open her 2020 Russian Superliga objective represent CSKA in the 19 th minute.

With Zenit’s Daria Shkvara dispatched due to a.