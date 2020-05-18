Chuck E. Cheese Appears to Change Its Name on Grubhub, Not a Ploy

Chuck E. Cheese seems to go by a new identify on Grubhub — however don’t be concerned, nothing shady’s going on … in accordance to the corporate, anyway.

The well-known pizza chain franchise has an offshoot model it is utilizing on the meals supply app, which works by Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings. It’s obtained a utterly new emblem that does not make any reference to its OG roots. There’s no point out of Chuck being on the helm both — regardless of there being tons of of areas throughout the U.S.

Waiting to your permission to load the Instagram Media.

It’s a bit unusual, as all of the Pasqually’s Pizza joints on Grubhub reroute again to an precise Chuck E. Cheese location if you punch within the tackle. So, what offers???

Chuck E. Cheese says it not too long ago launched Pasqually as its personal factor throughout the CEC empire, and it is meant to be a premium pizza with a completely different make-up than their common kid-friendly pies you may see at a party or one thing.

CEC provides, “Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings’ recipes use fresh, homemade pizza dough, just like Chuck E. Cheese, but it is a different pizza that features a thicker crust and extra sauce, giving consumers a more flavorful, more premium pizza experience. While Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings recipes are currently only available for delivery, select items might be added to the Chuck E. Cheese menu in the future.” Got it? Good.

As for why they wished to intro this new pizza model from its personal pizza model, the jury’s out. Some have speculated it may need one thing to do with unhealthy pub they’ve not too long ago acquired … a la YouTuber Shane Dawson. But that is a rabbit gap we can’t go down.

Waiting to your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In any case … this may very well be seen as kinda crappy for different Pasqually pizza joints, just like the mother and pop store in Philly that bears a very related identify. Sure sufficient, Chuck E. Cheese’s new Pasqually’s restaurant has a location there on the town too. So, there ya go.