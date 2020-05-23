Chronicles of a Champion Golfer: Shane Lowry, Sandy Lyle, Ian Baker-Finch in new series on Sky Sports | Golf News



















Highlights from Shane Lowry’s 4 rounds at The Open which saw him case a six-shot triumph at Royal Portrush

Shane Lowry, Sandy Lyle as well as Ian Baker-Finch all attribute in the new series of the Chronicle of a Champion Golfer, currently offered on SkySports

The unique collection of docudramas go into a 5th period, with each program offering understanding as well as tales from a person that has actually formerly won The Open to be crowned Champion Golfer of the Year.

Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Rory McIlroy as well as Tom Watson are amongst the gamers to have actually formerly gotten involved, all sharing their information behind just how they had the ability to raise the Claret Jug.

Lowry’s program will certainly be one of the 3 new episodes to show up on Sky Sports Golf, with the 30- minute program mirroring on just how he signed up a historical initial significant title throughout in 2014’s competition at Royal Portrush.

The Irishman shares unimaginable memories from his six-shot win at golf’s initial Championship, while Baker-Finch offers his point of view on recouping from a slow-moving begin to case The Open in excellent style throughout the 1991 competition.

Lowry completed 6 strokes clear of Tommy Fleetwood in 2019

Lyle talks about just how he came with a high-scoring week to safeguard a significant development in 1985 at Royal St Georges – the place for The 149 th Open when it occurs in 2021 – with his program premiering on Sky Sports Golf at 2pm on Saturday May 23 as well as duplicated at 8.30 pm.

Baker-Finch’s program is evaluated at 2.30 pm as well as 9pm on the exact same day, while Lowry rounds of the triad of new episodes when his program is broadcast at 3pm as well as 9.30 pm.

