Chromebook vs Mac vs Window: Which Profession Are You?

Choosing a laptop has never been an easy task, especially with thousands of choices in the market, and to mention what kind of operating system you should go for. Chromebook, Mac, Windows these three systems have a lot to offer but considering the profession you are in, what system should you go for? While each of these systems has its own advantage and disadvantage, your profession has a role to play in choosing between these three systems.

We can’t deny the fact that laptop computers boost our productivity by multiple folds and by choosing the right system could help you in all possible ways. Windows systems offer flexibility, Chromebook systems offer browser-based alternatives, while Mac offers reliable and secure platforms. But whatever you choose one this is for sure, these systems could do so much for you and what you should do. Now let’s take a look at the advantages and disadvantages of these systems, to help you decide which is suitable for you.

Pros and Cons of Each System

Should I Go for Chromebook?





Chromebook Pros

Chromebooks are fast, it runs on relatively light specifications so it runs faster than comparable Windows machines because it has no bloatware. So paying $250 for a Chromebook will get you a laptop that is much faster than a Windows laptop at the same price.

Chromebooks are very portable, they are lightweight and thin not to mention they have a lot of juice for long usage without a power source. So it is perfect for someone who travels a lot.

Chromebook Cons

Chromebook is a very simple system and you can’t run Windows software. Chromebooks are just browser-based alternatives and most types of applications are Chrome-based. So if you have applications that you need, Chromebook isn’t the best choice.

Chromebooks are dependent on the internet, there are certain applications that require the internet to sync with like the Google docs. Most of the web-based apps on Chromebook won’t work at all without internet connections.

Most Chromebooks are cheap so there are some compromises in some areas, such as screen quality, speakers, and sometimes the build quality itself.

Should I Go for a Mac?



MacBook Pros

Apple has a reputation for its operating system of being fast, robust, and very easy to use. Well, that is because macOS is a closed system and only runs on a handful of models making it easy to produce an operating system that runs very well. It is very easy to use.

Apple laptops are very premium from look to their system, their laptop has a metal finish and build to last. Apple MacBooks are known for its compact build and could withstand heavy usage.

MacBooks are great for those who are in the creative industry, it is pre-loaded with strong software for video and photography editing. Not only that Apple has a lot of premium applications available for creative suites, making it a top choice for a lot of artists.

MacBook Cons

The biggest disadvantage of the MacBook is the expensive price. To get a premium machine you need to at least spend more than $1000, and the price gets even higher as you upgrade some specs with it.

The word processing that comes with MacBook differs from Microsoft Office suites, other users find the default word processor lacks depth compared to Microsoft Office. But you can install Microsoft Office to your mac, there is just some backward compatibility issue.

MacBooks are fast and very portable no doubt about that, but there are some everyday functionality issues. For instance, MacBooks doesn’t have a DVD drive, the latest release of machines doesn’t have traditional full-size USB ports so you need to additionally buy adaptors to use your flash drive and other accessories. If those features are an important part of your use-case then maybe a Windows laptop is for you.

Should I Go for Windows?

Windows Pros

Windows dominated the market and was familiar with most of the people, the layout, and features. The operating system is very easy to navigate and offers a large variety of free software applications.

Windows laptop comes with integrated Microsoft products that people tend to use other than word processing software.

The price range and selection of Windows laptops are pretty massive, from cheapest to most expensive machines. And there are plenty of options for your use-case like for school, artists, gamers, etc.

Windows laptops are easy to upgrade even with non-technical people, parts like storage and RAM are very easy to access in order to upgrade.

Windows Cons

Windows PCs are a favorite target of virus creators compared to Macs and Chromebooks, although Windows have their own security, the fact that the OS is not open source, making viruses a profitable scheme, unlike Mac.

The Windows update has been a major problem in the Windows system, there are times that an update would ruin the entire system and if it’s complicated then you may need to go for maintenance.

The very wide selection of Windows laptops may come as a disadvantage, not all are built the same, so the huge choice can be a curse.

The Choice is Yours

You should buy a Windows system if you want to choose from a wide variety of laptops, you prefer a familiar environment, and have Windows software you can’t live without. Go for a MacBook if you have a big budget, value build quality, and are willing to learn a new system. Chromebook is best for you if you are on a budget, value simplicity, and don’t mind working on web-based applications. The choice is yours.