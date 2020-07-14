Chrome will stop being so demanding with the battery of your Mac

Google has been working on improving its Chrome browser. We have received information claiming that the Android version of this browser will soon jump on the 64-bit architecture, and a recent Windows 10 update has also helped Chrome reduce RAM usage. Now we have great news for Mac users, as Google may be working to reduce the toll on your device’s battery life.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Google will address long-lasting battery life issues on Macs. Chrome would improve its “tab throttling” to prioritize active tabs, and reduce resource drain from background tabs. It would have a “dramatic impact on battery and performance,” and Max Christoff, director of Chrome browser engineering, said that “This is an ongoing investment in improvements to speed, performance and battery life.” This comes as great news, as Chrome is usually criticized for poor use of RAM, battery draining, and privacy concerns. Now, we only have to wait and see just how the browser improves.

