Christy Carlson Romano on her daughters watching ‘Even Stevens’: ‘That’s very rewarding for me’

“A lot of people know me from my shows from when I was in my teen years and then through my early twenties …” she informed Fox News, applauding YouTube for offering her another method to get in touch with fans. “People just love it, I guess. They just love to see you interact with your own work.”

Among the programs Romano’s been watching is “Even Stevens,” a family-friendly funny starring Shia LaBeouf that ran on Disney Channel from 2000-2003, which her daughters have actually had the ability to take pleasure in too.

“It’s been really interesting to watch, to know that my daughters are watching Disney+ or whatever [other] network I’ve been on, and they’re watching an app, and my show comes on and they’re like, ‘Mommy!'” she stated. “That’s very rewarding for me.”

As there have actually been with numerous kids tv reveals from that duration, there has actually been reboot talk surrounding the program, Romano stated.

“It …