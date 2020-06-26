Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ delays release again amid reported coronavirus spikes

“We are choosing to open the movie mid-week to allow audiences to discover the film in their own time, and we plan to play longer, over an extended play period far beyond the norm, to develop a very different yet successful release strategy,” a Warner Bros. spokesperson said in a statement.

Movie theaters had been pinning their hopes on the film as a major July release that may bring audiences back to theaters. Warner Bros. had planned to re-release Nolan’s 2010 blockbuster “Inception” in early July as a way to lead in to “Tenet.” “Inception” will now open on July 31, the studio said.

Last month, Nolan — the director behind acclaimed movies like “The Dark Knight” and “Dunkirk” — unveiled that a major stunt, relating to the destruction of a 747 in an airport hanger, was done with practical effects instead of CGI. In other words, he really destroyed a plane for his upcoming movie “Tenet.”

“I planned to do it using miniatures and set-piece builds and a combination of visual effects and all the rest,” Nolan told Total Film (via Gamesradar).

However, once the filmmaker did some scouting and found an enormous array of old planes in Victorville, Calif., that he got a notion.

“We started to run the numbers. … It became apparent that it would actually be moe efficient to buy a real plane of the real size, and perform this sequence for real in camera, rather than build miniatures or go the CG route,” that he said.

While plot details for the film are scarce, Nolan has made a name for himself by rejecting CGI where most directors would include it.

Meanwhile, Pattinson, 34, marveled at the practical effect, telling Total film: “You wouldn’t have thought there was any reality where you would be doing a scene where they just have an actual 747 to blow up! It’s so bold to the point of ridiculousness. … I remember, as we were shooting it, I was thinking, ‘How many more times is this even going to be happening in a film at all?’”

Parts of the plane sequence were teased in the latest trailer for “Tenet” released by Warner Bros.

Movie theater chains had planned the widespread reopening of cinemas partially round the return of new releases like “Tenet” and Disney’s “Mulan.” The latter is scheduled for July 24 but it, too, is widely expected to be postponed again.

Fox News’ Tyler McCarthy and The Associated Press contributed to this report