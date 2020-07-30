Christopher Mason enjoys Glorious day with Glamorous Anna | Racing News

Glamorous Anna offered fitness instructor Christopher Mason with his very first Qatar Goodwood Festival winner with success in the Mirabeau En Provence Handicap.

Successful at Windsor last time out and dispatched at 9-1, the three-year-old filly – who is partially-sighted in her best eye – overcame Newyorkstateofmind by a length and a half in the hands of William Cox.

Mason – who has simply 10 horses in training – stated: “I was hoping she would run a great race. She only simply held on atWindsor She was hanging one method then the other method. I believe would have ended up even more in front at Windsor had she remained directly.

“We altered the mouth equipment and put the cheekpieces on and simply little tweaks occasionally to keep her straight truly.

“She has got so much natural early speed. She has got one kick and if she can take enough out of them with that one kick she can take a bit of catching.”

He included: “I’m very delighted and there will be a long celebration tonight.”

Junkanoo offered his owners Trevor Jacobs and Julian Harley plenty to scream about when springing a 50 -1 surprise in the Unibet You’re On Handicap.

Having ended up ninth on his launching at this conference 12 months earlier, the Gary Moore- trained three-year-old advanced at the 6th time of asking in the mile-and-a-quarter contest.

Working his method through competitors, David Egan’s install ended up highly to reject the hat-trick-seeking Zabeel Champion by three-quarters of a length.

Jacobs stated: “It is wonderful. I’m over the moon. He has actually been running versus some excellent horses and we understood he had it in him. He was 4th behind Palace Pier and he likewise ended up behind Persuasion here in 2015, so it is not an overall surprise.

“It is simply good to be back on track (as an owner) and to have a Glorious Goodwood winner is fantastic. It would have been fantastic if there were individuals here, however it does not matter. You have actually got to scream them house when the chance comes, as it does not occur extremely frequently.

“He was 50-1 yesterday and when he went to 100-1 I had £15 each-way, and I also had a bit each-way at 50s and 20s so we have done well out of that as well.”