Christopher Columbus Statues Beheaded, Toppled in Boston & Richmond

lai_girl1237 via Storyful
Controversial statues of historical figures with racist or oppressive pasts are going down — and the latest target is Christopher Columbus.
Two statues of the infamous Italian explorer — credited (though incorrectly) with discovering the Americas, and ruining the lives of indigenous people — were vandalized beyond recognition (or sight) in Boston and Richmond, VA Tuesday evening … and for the present time, they’ll be MIA.
In Virginia, CC’s monument was found toppled over and dunked in a lake at Byrd Park — this after protesters there reportedly set it ablaze and demanded it be used down. Some folks had signs decrying what Columbus represents with a — genocide, thievery, etc.
Eventually, the thing was stripped down from its pedestal with ropes … and rolled up to the nearby water, where it stayed overnight. Officials removed it early Wednesday and took it to a secure location. Cops say no arrests were made on the vandalism.
That wasn’t the sole place that let ol’ Chris own it — out in Beantown, vandals there too did away with a statue of the person … but did so in pieces, you start with his whole noggin.
Yes … some body beheaded the statue, also it’s been taken off where it stood in North End Park … with discussions currently in put on whether to create it right back anytime soon. The head was left nearby on the ground, as police taped off the scene.
#Bristol statue of Edward Colston has been pulled down and pushed in to the harbour through the #BlackLivesMattter march pic.twitter.com/ME1yxAhw7G
— BBC Radio Bristol (@bbcrb) June 7, 2020
@bbcrb
This, of course, occurs the heels of Brits rolling a statue of slave trader Edward Colston into the harbor there from across the pond … and let us not forget King Louis XVI out in Kentucky.
Not only that … but a statue of Robert E. Lee in Virginia, no less, in addition has become a flashpoint of controversy lately. The governor there vowed to own it removed amid the protests, but a judge just temporarily blocked that move, after someone sued to stop it.
REL’s fate should be hashed out in court, but he’ll be safe for another 10 days due to the judge’s order.