Christopher Columbus Statues Beheaded, Toppled in Boston & Richmond

Controversial statues of historical figures with racist or oppressive pasts are going down — and the latest target is Christopher Columbus.

Two statues of the infamous Italian explorer — credited (though incorrectly) with discovering the Americas, and ruining the lives of indigenous people — were vandalized beyond recognition (or sight) in Boston and Richmond, VA Tuesday evening … and for the present time, they’ll be MIA.

In Virginia, CC’s monument was found toppled over and dunked in a lake at Byrd Park — this after protesters there reportedly set it ablaze and demanded it be used down. Some folks had signs decrying what Columbus represents with a — genocide, thievery, etc.

Eventually, the thing was stripped down from its pedestal with ropes … and rolled up to the nearby water, where it stayed overnight. Officials removed it early Wednesday and took it to a secure location. Cops say no arrests were made on the vandalism.

That wasn’t the sole place that let ol’ Chris own it — out in Beantown, vandals there too did away with a statue of the person … but did so in pieces, you start with his whole noggin.

Yes … some body beheaded the statue, also it’s been taken off where it stood in North End Park … with discussions currently in put on whether to create it right back anytime soon. The head was left nearby on the ground, as police taped off the scene.

#Bristol statue of Edward Colston has been pulled down and pushed in to the harbour through the #BlackLivesMattter march pic.twitter.com/ME1yxAhw7G — BBC Radio Bristol (@bbcrb) June 7, 2020

@bbcrb

This, of course, occurs the heels of Brits rolling a statue of slave trader Edward Colston into the harbor there from across the pond … and let us not forget King Louis XVI out in Kentucky.

Not only that … but a statue of Robert E. Lee in Virginia, no less, in addition has become a flashpoint of controversy lately. The governor there vowed to own it removed amid the protests, but a judge just temporarily blocked that move, after someone sued to stop it.