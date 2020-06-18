Christopher Columbus statue will be removed from California state house

The statue, titled “Columbus’ Last Appeal to Queen Isabella,” has been in the middle of the California Capitol Rotunda since 1883, when it absolutely was first gifted to the state. In a joint statement, legislative leadership called the statue “completely out of place.”

“Christopher Columbus is a deeply polarizing historical figure given the deadly impact his arrival in this hemisphere had on indigenous populations,” the announcement from Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon and Assembly Rules Committee Chair Ken Cooley reads.

“The continued presence of this statue in California’s Capitol, where it has been since 1883, is completely out of place today. It will be removed,” the statement says.