Christopher Columbus statue: Philadelphia Historical Commission voted for statue’s removal

The decision for getting rid of the statue from Marconi Plaza rests with the Philadelphia Art Commission, which is tentatively set up to use up the matter on August 12, Lauren Cox, a spokesperson for Mayor Jim Kenney, informed CNN.
“This week’s meetings were an important opportunity for members of the public to share their opinions about the future of the Christopher Columbus Statue in Marconi Plaza,” Cox stated in a declaration. “The administration believes we made a strong case for the relocation of the statue and will await the final decision of the Art Commission.”
The commission heard hours of testament from the general public, most of whom desired the 144- year-old statue to remain,according to CNN affiliate KYW
But City Public Arts Director Margot Bert stated that initial findings from an online study revealed that 80% favored removal, KYW reported.
Discussions over getting rid of the statue come in the middle of an across the country numeration over race and an argument over the screen of specific statues, likethose representing figures from the Confederacy
.
In the case of Columbus, “scholars and historians have uncovered firsthand documentation establishing his arrival in the Americas also marked the beginning of the displacement and genocide of Indigenous people,” an earlier statement from the mayor’s office explained
, while some view him as a sign of Italian contributions to United States history.
The statue in Marconi Plaza has actually ended up being a flashpoint for protesters, causing “clashes” in between individuals who desire the statue to remain and others who want to see it gotten rid of, the declaration stated, calling it a “concerning public safety situation.”
Last month the city boxed the statue in with wood to secure it. And groups of armed guys stood guard at the statue after it was ruined, CNN affiliate WCAU reported
.
“The City is committed to finding a way forward that allows Philadelphians to celebrate their heritage and culture, while respecting the histories and circumstances of others that come from different backgrounds,” the declaration from the mayor’s workplace stated.
Philadelphia is not alone in handling public anger over statues ofColumbus In numerous cases,statues have been pulled to the ground, beheaded or thrown into a lake
.
Most just recently, a statue of Columbus was removed from Chicago’s Grant Park Friday morning
after Mayor Lori Lightfoot purchased itsremoval That statue was likewise the scene of a fight, this time in between Chicago authorities and protesters, that left numerous officers hurt.
CNN’s Sheena Jones and Melissa Alonso added to this report.