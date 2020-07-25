Christopher Columbus statue: Philadelphia Historical Commission voted for statue’s removal

The decision for getting rid of the statue from Marconi Plaza rests with the Philadelphia Art Commission, which is tentatively set up to use up the matter on August 12, Lauren Cox, a spokesperson for Mayor Jim Kenney, informed CNN.

“This week’s meetings were an important opportunity for members of the public to share their opinions about the future of the Christopher Columbus Statue in Marconi Plaza,” Cox stated in a declaration. “The administration believes we made a strong case for the relocation of the statue and will await the final decision of the Art Commission.”

The commission heard hours of testament from the general public, most of whom desired the 144- year-old statue to remain, according to CNN affiliate KYW But City Public Arts Director Margot Bert stated that initial findings from an online study revealed that 80% favored removal, KYW reported.

Discussions over getting rid of the statue come in the middle of an across the country numeration over race and an argument over the screen of specific statues, like those representing figures from the Confederacy

.